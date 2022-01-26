LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A police chase ended in a crash and the arrests of three carjacking suspects Wednesday afternoon, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for the department, said the carjacking took place on Friday, on Amy Avenue, near West Market Street, in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood.
Mitchell said at about 1 p.m. on Wednesday, LMPD officers spotted three suspects in a vehicle near the intersection of South Preston Street and East Liberty Street, near Louisville's Phoenix Hill neighborhood, and began chasing them. That chase continued onto Interstate 64.
The vehicle eventually crashed on Story Avenue, near North Spring Street, in Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood.
WDRB Photojournalist Neil Johnson captured images from the scene of a truck that had crashed into a building. He also witnessed an individual being rolled away on a stretcher.
Police said two of the three suspects were transported to University Hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. A third suspect is being interviewed, according to Mitchell.
Police have not yet identified the three suspects, but said charges are pending. The investigation is ongoing.
