LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a father stopped a suspected car thief from kidnapping his three children by putting him in a headlock.
According to an arrest report, the incident took place just after noon on Saturday, on La Grange Road, near the interchange with I-71 in Oldham County.
Based on statements from witnesses on the scene, authorities say 36-year-old Jarmaine Thornton ran a red light at the intersection of La Grange Road and the off-ramp from northbound I-71. In the process, he hit another vehicle on the driver's side.
After the crash, another driver stopped and walked toward Thornton to make sure he was alright. According to the arrest report, Thornton told that man that someone was after him and tried to take the man's vehicle.
The driver was a father with his three children in the vehicle, according to the Oldham County Police Department.
Police say the man said "my kids are in there" and put Thornton in "kind of a headlock" to stop him from taking the vehicle.
At that point, another man intervened and Thornton started walking away on La Grange Road.
Police say they discovered the vehicle Thornton was driving had been stolen from the St. Matthews area.
A short time later, police say another victim was mowing the grass at a dentist's office on La Grange Road, when Thornton stole his truck. The man tried to grab the door handle of the truck to stop Thornton, but he managed to get away.
Police eventually spotted the stolen truck driving west on La Grange Road, but Thornton wound up leading them on a pursuit from Crestwood, through Oldham County and into Henry County, according to court documents. Kentucky State Police also joined in the pursuit.
Police say an officer with the Oldham County Police managed to deflate one of the tires on the truck Thornton was driving, but his police vehicle was significantly damaged as a result, and the officer suffered minor injuries to his arm.
Kentucky State Police arrested Thornton in Henry County. He's charged with attempted kidnapping, attempted robbery, fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident, theft by unlawful taking of an automobile, wanton endangerment, third-degree assault of a police officer, criminal mischief and receipt of stolen property.
He is currently being held in the Oldham County Detention Center.
