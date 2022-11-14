LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman has been arrested after police say she was found living with a corpse in a Bullitt County motel.
According to court documents, 45-year-old Nicole McFall was arrested by officers with the Hillview Police Department just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9.
Police say they were called to Room 218 of the Quality Inn in Brooks, Kentucky, to check on the welfare of someone inside. When they arrived, they found a man's body in the bed. According to court documents, the corpse showed signs of "advanced decomposition."
Police say McFall had been living in the motel room with the man, who has not been publicly identified. She allegedly told police she'd been in the room with the body for five or six days.
McFall said she had covered the body, and had been burning candles to hide the stench, but the smell was evident throughout the hotel. Officers say she told them she knew he was dead, but didn't know what to do.
McFall is charged with abuse of a corpse, failure to report the death of a person, theft of services and tampering with physical evidence.
She is currently being held in the Bullitt County Detention Center.
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.