LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An inmate has escaped from the Roederer Correctional Complex in Oldham County.
The Kentucky Department of Corrections sent an alert about 8:25 a.m. on Friday saying an offender had escaped. A spokesperson for the corrections department confirms the inmate walked away from a minimum security unit.
The KDOC says the inmate is 38-year-old Paul Isaacs, a white male who is 5'8" tall and 177 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Isaacs was serving a 12-year sentence for first-degree possession of a controlled substance and two counts of second-degree burglary charges out of Madison County, Kentucky. He would have been eligible for parole in Feb. 2022.
Anyone with any information concerning Isaacs is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 5 at 502-532-6363 or the Oldham County Police at 502-222-0111.
