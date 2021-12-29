LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A marked police cruiser that was stolen sometime Monday morning has been found, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Aaron Ellis.
Ellis says the department recovered the stolen cruiser on Wednesday, but did not say where it was found. The weapons that were inside the cruiser remain missing.
LMPD said the marked car was taken from the First Division parking lot on North 29th Street in the Portland neighborhood. WDRB News previously learned that the stolen vehicle is a marked silver Ford Explorer, with unit number 7755.
The vehicle was towed to LMPD's Crime Scene Unit to be processed, Ellis said. No other details about the theft were immediately available.
The theft remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 574-LMPD or submit tips online here.
This story may be updated.
