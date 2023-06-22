LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Louisville-area children went on a shopping spree Thursday as part of a program that gives them a chance to connect with police officers in a positive setting.
The children were given $150 each to spend on the spree.
"When I seen them kind of get to go on a shopping spree for $150, there's no better feeling for them," said Robyn Jennings, a training instructor for the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Da'warrah Glover, a child who got to go on the shopping spree, was drawn to boxing gloves.
"Because when I do boxing, it, like, kinds trains me for when I'm ready to defend myself, you know?" she said.
"Boxing stuff is cool," she added. "And working out. Y'all should work out a lot. It's very good."
"The Police Activities League has been around for almost two years now, and so we've been doing all kinds of cool stuff like basketball and boxing, and all of these different sports-related things," said Rick Polin, director of the league. "So I think Academy Sports caught sight of that on social media. A lady, Megan, with Academy Sports reached out and said, 'How can we collaborate?' And it was her idea, and Academy Sports' idea, to come up with this concept of helping some of these kids get the equipment and the apparel that they need to be active in our program."
Scott Krueger, a store director for Academy Sports, said he was proud to partner with LMPD to help make the event happen.
"They do so much more than police work," he said. "And their community support programs are on-point with what the community needs, so to be able to give $150 gift cards to 19 different children, is -- I mean this is just a great day, right here."
Jennings said it's rewarding for her, just to see the smiles on the kids' faces.
"I'm very thankful to the Academy to do something like this for the kids," she said. "I know that they will not forget a day like this."
Glover certainly won't.
"I'm liking this day," she said. "Thank you for letting us have this time, shopping for free."
If kids went a little over that $150 limit, Academy Sports was willing to cover the difference.
Copyright 2023 WDRB News. All rights reserved.