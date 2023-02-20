LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana lawmakers made big changes to a bill that would restrict classroom instruction on sex and gender.
The original version of House Bill 1608 banned students in kindergarten through third grade from learning about topics related to sexual orientation and gender identity in school. Now, it bans the discussion of human sexuality through third grade, eliminating the mentions of sexual orientation and gender identity.
Fox59 reported Monday that another amendment — which passed along party lines — would mandate parents be notified if a students asks a teacher to change their name or pronouns.
The bill passed out of the House Education Committee on Monday with a 9-4 party-line vote.
