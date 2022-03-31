LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Child Abuse Awareness Month begins Friday, April 1, and state and local leaders are using the opportunity to push for change.
The End Child Abuse rally took place Thursday morning under a tent outside the Family & Children's Place at the intersection of South 6th Street and Zane Street in Louisville's Limerick neighborhood. Organizers say it's a place where children often open up about horrific experiences.
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, Kentucky Senator Morgan McGarvey and Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull were among some of the leaders who spoke at the annual event.
Family & Children's Place works throughout Kentucky and southern Indiana to prevent children from being physically, emotionally or mentally abused.
Currently, Kentucky ranks 5th among the states for the worst rate of child abuse and neglect. Indiana isn't far behind, ranking 11th in the same category.
Officials say about five children die every day across the country from abuse and neglect.
"The worst thing about all of these numbers is that all of child abuse and neglect is 100% preventable," explained Pam Darnall, president and CEO of the Family & Children's Place.
"Would we be okay and settle for having the 45th best horse race in the nation?" asked Coleman. "And I already know the answer to the question. Would we be okay with having the 45th best basketball program? So why would we continue to settle for less than the best for our kids year after year?"
Coleman said the Beshear administration is working to fix these issues in its budget proposal. Beshear called for raises for all state social workers and full funding for all-day kindergarten.
Those were approved in the state budget on Wednesday.
Child Abuse Awareness month runs through April. Anyone who would like to get involved with the Family & Children's Place can visit their website to find out how to donate or volunteer.
