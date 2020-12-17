LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A state lawmaker from Louisville is in hot water with teachers for a comment he made Wednesday during a hearing in Frankfort about proposed changes to the teachers' pension system.
Teachers and advocates blasted state Rep. Kevin Bratcher, R-Louisville, for suggesting educators should not get involved in politics.
"They get involved in elections, and that poisons the well quite a bit," Bratcher said during the hearing. "I wish you guys would get out of the politics - not policy."
Bratcher told WDRB News on Thursday that he was talking about teacher's unions getting involved in elections. He said his comments were taken out context and that he has no problem with teachers getting involved in making policy.
"What I meant was teacher unions should think about getting out of the elected politics," he said. "When you're trying to defeat somebody in a political race in November and then in January you come and sit side-by-side with the same people that tried to defeat you, it's kind of a poisoning of the well."
Gov. Andy Beshear called Bratcher's comments "unacceptable" in a tweet Wednesday evening.
"Our educators build our future every day," the governor said. "They have a voice that should be heard."
