LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A constitutional amendment concerning abortion will be on the ballot in Kentucky in November.
The showdown over the ballot measure comes amid the latest abortion-related court battle.
Kentucky's Supreme Court ruled in August that the state’s near-total abortion ban will stay in place while it reviews challenges from the two abortion clinics that remained in the state — both in Louisville. The state's high court set a hearing after the general election on Nov. 15.
The state's GOP-led legislature previously enacted a "trigger law" banning nearly all abortions if the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Once that occurred, the 2019 trigger law called for the immediate end of almost all abortions. The only exception is when the mother's health is threatened.
Against that backdrop, Kentucky voters will be asked to decide on Constitutional Amendment #2 on Nov. 8. The ballot measure reads:
"Are you in favor of amending the Constitution of Kentucky by creating a new Section of the Constitution to be numbered Section 26A to state as follows: To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion?"
Abortion-rights supporters in Kentucky are pushing for a "no" note. They are trying to secure a ballot-box win similar to what happened in Kansas, another conservative state.” Kansas voters in August rejected a ballot measure that would have allowed the Republican-controlled legislature to tighten restrictions or ban abortion outright.
The group Protect Kentucky Access has raised nearly $1.5 million this year in leading the campaign against the proposed constitutional amendment placed on the November ballot, according to the group's latest campaign-finance report.
Meanwhile, the anti-abortion group leading the push in support of the ballot measure, Yes For Life, reported raising about $350,000 during the same period.
The flow of money to both sides is expected to intensify as the high-stakes election draws near.
