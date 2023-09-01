LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Biden administration is asking for marijuana to be moved to a category of drugs with fewer restrictions. The change could be a big step toward nationwide legalization.
This week, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has delivered a recommendation to the Drug Enforcement Administration that marijuana be moved from a Class I drug to a Class III. That would mean marijuana would not be considered among drugs like heroin, ecstasy, Quaaludes and LSD.
Jim Higdon is an advocate for marijuana legalization and co-founded Cornbread Hemp, a CBD product company based in Kentucky.
"We're taking this as a very good sign that things are moving in the right direction, but it's certainly not a game-over moment," he said.
Higdon explained that marijuana being moved to Class III means it would be placed in the same category as steroids, ketamine and testosterone. It would also mean less severe penalties for the drug.
"I think anyone can recognize that cannabis is much less dangerous than methamphetamines or anabolic steroids." Higdon said he believes that the Class III schedule for marijuana is still not where it needs to be. "Ideally, it would be de-scheduled all together."
According to the DEA, Schedule I drugs "have no currently accepted medical use in the United States, a lack of accepted safety for use under medical supervision, and a high potential for abuse."
Schedule III drugs “have a potential for abuse less than substances in Schedules I or II and abuse may lead to moderate or low physical dependence or high psychological dependence.” They currently include ketamine and some anabolic steroids.
The reclassification could be a big step for states like Kentucky, which just approved medical marijuana.
It’s unlikely that the medical marijuana programs now licensed in 38 states — to say nothing of the legal recreational pot markets in 23 states — would meet the production, record-keeping, prescribing and other requirements for Schedule III drugs.
But rescheduling in itself would have some impact, particularly on research and on pot business taxes.
"It's an issue that's turning very quickly. This news from the Biden administration could very much accelerate that change given that the federal government is acknowledging a need for that change," Higdon said.
The administration has recommended the schedule change, but it's pending approval from the DEA.
Higdon said he will continue supporting customers with the legal cannabinoid hemp, and he's hopeful this step on the federal level will be an impactful one.
"There's still lots of work to do to convince policy makers and legislators and people in positions of power in D.C. that cannabis needs to be accurately and correctly classified for the sake of consumer safety," he said.
