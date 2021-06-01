LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Pride Month gets underway, there's a push among some lawmakers to support Kentucky's LGBTQ community.
State Rep. Lisa Willner, D-35, said she's pre-filed three bills to celebrate Pride Month, including a bill banning conversion therapy, a comprehensive and inclusive health education bill and a statewide fairness bill.
Only 21 Kentucky cities, including Louisville, have a fairness ordinance on the books, and the Fairness Campaign has been pushing to take the protections statewide.
"About 70% of Kentuckians still live in a Kentucky community where they could be denied service, denied entrance to a business or any other public accommodation if they are suspected of being LGBTQ," said Chris Hartman, the Fairness Campaign's executive director. "It's why the statewide fairness law is so imperative,"
Willner said her pre-filed bills would make Kentucky a better, safer and fairer place for all.
