LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana road will be closed for several weeks after a sewer line break caused it to collapse.
A stormwater and sewer line break caused a nearly 150-square-foot section of Marriott Drive in Clarksville to collapse.
Town officials said the break is on a 96-inch Cane Run Storm line and an 8-inch Town of Clarksville sanitary sewer line.
A crew was called in to clean up the mess and make temporary repairs to the sewer line.
Materials to permanently repair the lines and roadway have been ordered, but it could take as many as four weeks for them to arrive.
Until permanent repairs can be made, Marriott Drive will be closed to thru traffic. Officials said access to Camping World, the Radisson Hotel and Derby Dinner Playhouse will be limited, but accessible "without issue."
Residents needing to get to areas south of Derby Dinner Playhouse must use Montgomery Avenue during the closure.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.