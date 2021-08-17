LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A highly anticipated documentary will be celebrated in Louisville.
'Muhammad Ali', a documentary by Ken Burns, Sarah Burns and David McMahon, is set to air Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. It's an eight-hour film shown in four parts on Kentucky Educational Television (KET) airing on consecutive evenings.
After six years of development, the documentary features the the Louisville native known as a professional boxer, activist and philanthropist.
According to a news release, the film uses archival footage and photographs, along with interviews with people who knew Ali.
A series of events as part of the 'Muhammad Ali' Premiere Week is planned in downtown Louisville leading up to the film's release.
On Sept. 13, a community celebration and preview will be held at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The following evening, PBS and ESPN will host a virtual conversation at 6 p.m. about the role of athletes in society.
On Sept. 18, the Fund for the Arts is hosting a mural festival at ReSurfaced on West Main Street from noon to 6 p.m.
