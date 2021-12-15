President Joe Biden speaks with Judge Executive Jack Whitfield, Jr., Hopkins County, as he surveys storm damage from tornadoes and extreme weather in Dawson Springs, Ky., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Joe Biden speaks as he attends a briefing from local leaders on the storm damage from tornadoes and extreme weather at Mayfield Graves County Airport in Mayfield, Ky., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Joe Biden greets Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, his wife Britainy Beshear, and former Gov. Steve Beshear, as he arrives in Fort Campbell, Ky., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, to survey storm damage from tornadoes and extreme weather. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks as he attends a briefing from local leaders on the storm damage from tornadoes and extreme weather with President Joe Biden at Mayfield Graves County Airport in Mayfield, Ky., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Joe Biden surveys storm damage from tornadoes and extreme weather in Mayfield, Ky., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Joe Biden meets with people as he surveys storm damage from tornadoes and extreme weather in Mayfield, Ky., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Joe Biden arrives at Mayfield Graves County Airport to survey storm damage from tornadoes and extreme weather in Mayfield, Ky., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
People in Mayfield leave flowers at the destroyed Graves County courthouse, as President Joe Biden tours tornado damage in Kentucky. Dec. 15, 2021
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- President Joe Biden toured two Kentucky towns Wednesday that were devastated by recent tornadoes, pledging federal aid for the recovery ahead and committing more U.S. government funds for short-term cleanup costs.
Standing in front of shattered homes in Dawson Springs in western Kentucky, Biden said he had authorized the federal government to cover 100% of the state's emergency response spending for the first 30 days.
"Every single cost the federal government's going to take care of," the president said, including debris removal, temporary housing and overtime for law enforcement.
The move amends Biden's disaster declaration for the state Sunday that provided federal funds for 75% of eligible costs, according to the White House.
Biden landed Wednesday morning at Fort Campbell on Air Force One and met with Gov. Andy Beshear, First Lady Britainy Beshear and former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear, Andy Beshear's father, before heading to Mayfield and Dawson Springs to survey damage there.
At a briefing with state, federal and local officials at the Mayfield airport, Biden said that immediately after a disaster is when people are "really, really moving and trying to help each other and trying to get things done.
"But after a month, after six weeks, after two months, people can get themselves to the point where they get very depressed about what's going on — particularly our young kids, particularly people who've lost somebody," he said. "And so I just want you to know the help that we're able to offer at the federal level is not just now."
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas thanked first responders who helped after the tornadoes, noting that many were "disaster survivors themselves."
Army Guardsmen with the 301st Chemical Battalion and Air Guardsmen with the 123rd Airlift Wing continue search and rescue missions in Mayfield, Ky. on December 12th, 2021. "I feel like extraction training has prepared me really well for a real world scenario like this," said Pvt. Tyler Price, 301st Chem. Co. "We have shown that we have a really good response time with people coming together from all over the state and they have all been able to get here quickly."
In this aerial photo, a collapsed factory and surrounding areas are seen in Mayfield, Ky., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Search and rescue crews at the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory.jpeg
Search are rescue crews work at the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory early Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 in Mayfield, Ky. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states Friday, killing several people overnight. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
Kentucky state flag rescued from the ruble of the courthouse in Mayfield, Ky.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
A refrigerator wedged in a tree in Dawson Springs, Ky. on Dec. 12.
In this aerial photo, a collapsed factory and surrounding areas are seen in Mayfield, Ky., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Search are rescue crews work at the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory early Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 in Mayfield, Ky. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states Friday, killing several people overnight. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky. on Dec. 14.
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky. on Dec. 14.
Tornado damage at Mayfield, Ky. courthouse on Dec. 14.
Tornado damage at Mayfield, Ky. courthouse on Dec. 14.
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky. on Dec. 14.
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky. on Dec. 14.
Scott Reynolds live in Mayfield, Ky. on Dec. 14.
He urged people affected by the storm to go to www.disasterassistance.gov or call 800-621-FEMA. Beshear said as of noon Tuesday, more than 1,800 families had sought out federal assistance online.
FEMA also has opened centers in Mayfield and Dawson Springs for tornado victims to register for federal assistance. They are open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the First Baptist Church 960 Industrial Park Road, in Dawson Springs; and at a former Walmart, 1102 Paris Road, in Mayfield.
The tornadoes that ripped across Kentucky late Friday and early Saturday left 74 people confirmed dead, although 122 still were missing Tuesday. Thousands more in the region are without heat, water or electricity.
Biden said the "scope and scale this destruction is almost beyond belief."
More than 30 tornadoes tore through Kentucky and four other states over the weekend, killing at least 88 people and demolishing homes, downing power lines and cutting off residents from key utilities as temperatures dropped below freezing in Kentucky earlier this week.
Jeff and Tara Wilson, a married couple from Mayfield, were at the Graves County Fairgrounds on Tuesday, where a distribution center has been set up to pass out food, water and clothing to storm victims. They were setting up a mobile site for storm victims to receive counseling and said their home was unscathed.
Asked about the president’s visit and the reception he’ll receive in this prominently Republican region, Tara Wilson said: “Don’t know. I think that as long as everybody’s hearts are in the right place, we need to not focus on politics right now.” She said it was a “very positive thing” that Biden was visiting, and she and her husband expressed hope the president might help unite the community.
“This place is like a bomb has been dropped on it. And everyone needs to come together,” Wilson said. “So far that’s what’s happening. You’re seeing everyone pull together.”
DAWSON SPRINGS, KT - December 14, 2021 - Disaster Survivors Assistance (DSA) teams have arrived in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, going door to door to help register survivors of the recent tornadoes. FEMA Photo / Dominick Del Vecchio
DAWSON SPRINGS, KT - December 14, 2021 - Disaster Survivors Assistance (DSA) teams have arrived in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, going door to door to help register survivors of the recent tornadoes. FEMA Photo / Dominick Del Vecchio