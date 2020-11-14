LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a day Hello Kitty fans have been waiting a year for: the return of the Hello Kitty Café Truck.
The nostalgic and iconic piece of pop culture rolled up to the Oxmoor Center on Saturday morning where hundreds of people were waiting.
Some fans waited for hours in a line that wrapped around the mall to buy branded treats like hand-decorated cookie sets and collectables such as mugs and tote bags.
The Louisville stop was the latest on the truck's East Coast tour.
"I love Hello Kitty so much, and I have been seeing it come here every year but I have just never had the time or chance to come, so I gathered up all my friends and we came out here and we just wanted to spend a nice day," said Taylor, a Hello Kitty fan who visited the café truck.
COVID-19 safety precautions, such as frequent cleaning of surfaces and payment devices, were also in place.
