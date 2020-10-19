LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Prospect man was charged with manslaughter after his wife was killed in an ATV accident late Saturday night in Grayson County.
The Grayson County Sheriff's Office was called to Scott Road in the Anneta community on the report of the ATV crash around 1 a.m. on Oct. 18, according to a news release.
Shawn Bryant, who was driving the Can-Am Defender ATV, told police he, his wife and two friends were driving up an embankment on private property when the ATV flipped.
His wife, Dana Bryant, was partially ejected and the ATV landed on top of her, "killing her instantly," according to police.
Police said alcohol played a role in the fatal crash. Shawn Bryant blew a .105 during a breathalyzer test, according to the arrest citation.
Shawn Bryant and the two other Louisville passengers onboard the ATV were not injured in the crash. Police do not believe that Shawn or Dana were wearing seat belts.
Shawn Bryant is now facing the charges of second-degree manslaughter and DUI. He was booked into the Grayson County Detention Center but has since posted a $5,000 bond.
The ATV accident remains under investigation by the Grayson County Sheriff's Office.
