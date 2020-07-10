Protesters wearing Black Lives Matter shirts converged on a ribbon-cutting event in the Portland neighborhood Friday to confront Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer. When he went to leave, they surrounded his car and pounded on the hood. July 10, 2020
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Protesters converged on a ribbon-cutting event in the Portland neighborhood Friday to confront Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer.
About 100 protesters -- some wearing "Black Lives Matter" shirts -- started chanting and yelling at Fischer as he arrived to speak at the opening of a low-income apartment complex called The Montgomery at the intersection of 25th and Montgomery streets.
When Fischer tried to leave, protesters surrounded his car and video shows them hit his vehicle with signs. Louisville Metro Police arrived a short time later and got the crowd to step away from the mayor's car so he could drive away.
IMAGES | Protesters surround Mayor Greg Fischer's car after confronting him at an event
The event started with several speakers, but when Fischer began his remarks about the apartments and available rent assistance, a group of people streamed in to the area behind the podium. A large banner said "Fire! Fire! Gentrifier!" Other signs had slogans referring to Black Lives Matter, Breonna Taylor and demands for Fischer to resign.
The protesters chanted and shouted as Fischer sat back down under a nearby tent to listen. After short time, he approached them to talk, but the conversation didn't last long.
As the mayor started to walk toward his car, a large group of chanting protesters followed him. He got into his car, which was quickly surrounded by shouting protesters. A half dozen protesters knelt in front of Fischer's vehicle. Others leaned a bike against the front bumper.
When LMPD officers arrived, protesters moved away from the mayor's car, and it was able to drive away.
There has been no comment from the Mayor's Office or the developers who built the apartments. Protesters vowed to show up at more events to be heard.