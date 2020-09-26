LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A small group of protesters gathered Saturday outside of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's Louisville home.
The group held signs that read, "Bye bye Mitch," "Ruth sent us" and "Justice for Breonna."
The demonstrators gathered ahead of President Donald Trump nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court to fill the vacancy left by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. McConnell said the Senate will vote "in the weeks ahead" on Barrett’s confirmation.
Many of the people in front of McConnell's house were from Louisville, but one family came from St. Louis.
"We're asking Mitch McConnell to resign," said Ruth Geary of St. Louis. "We think that he's un-American; we think that he's not here for the rights of Americans, and we want him to go. So my kids and I just wanted to take the opportunity to just come and let our voice be heard that he does not represent Americans like us."
Those protesting say making their voices heard is an important part of democracy.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.