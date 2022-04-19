LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A large snake was found in a southern Indiana Walmart.
The City of Bloomington Animal Care and Control said a python was found on a shelf on the store, but it's unknown how the snake got there.
"We realize snakes can be quite alarming for some and we imagine finding one in a public space may cause discomfort," the City of Bloomington Animal Care and Control posted on Facebook. "We believe all living creatures, even those we do not understand or those that may cause fear, deserve to be treated with kindness and respect."
The snake was put up for adoption on the city's website but it's no longer listed because of so many potential adopters.
