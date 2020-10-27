RADCLIFF, Ky. (WDRB) -- The closure of Hardin County’s North Branch library was a disconnect for many residents who relied on the library’s internet services.
However, the city has found a way to bring back some of it.
“We thought it was important that we try to find a solution to help that need here in our community,” Radcliff Mayor J.J. Duvall said.
Maureen McQuade, who would use the library at least once a week for books and other services, was less than pleased at its closure.
“My reaction to it being shut down ... you would not like my language. Honestly, you would not like my language," McQuade said
“If I wanted to use the fax machine at the library, I would go in and ask the girls to fax something for me, or I would ask them to copy something for me. Because I don't have that at home."
Due to the pandemic, the library in Radcliff had been closed since March, officially locking its doors for good last month. And while the library itself will not be coming back, its services will.
The former clerk’s office behind Radcliff City Hall is being converted into a resource center. Brandenburg Telecom is donating internet coverage for a year, and five computers have been donated from the Radcliff Police Department.
“We had a fresh coat of paint. We had to redo some flooring," Duvall said. "The clerk actually left some of the old desks that were there that we are going to be able to utilize."
The center will not have staff but will instead have two-way cameras inside that will alert next-door city hall when someone enters the room.
“I think we are going to be able to do this at little or not cost — or a huge impact — to our tax payers,” Duvall said.
The center will be open to everyone, including students who are working with NTI and those who are applying online for jobs. It’s scheduled to be completed by mid-November.
The other half of the 3,000-square-foot building will be used as a room for tutoring.
“We'll see how it goes," Duvall said. "You know, this may be short-term, and maybe there will be something else happening down the road, but I think for the immediate impact here in our community, I think this solution was the best one to help meet those needs,."
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved