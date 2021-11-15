LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Radcliff woman has been charged with murder after police say she shot another woman twice, killing her.
According to court documents, the incident took place at 8 a.m. Sunday, at a home on Jeffrey Drive, off Rogersville Road, in Radcliff.
Police say 44-year-old Emily Green, who lived at the home, got into an argument with the victim at the home. During that argument, police say Green shot the woman in her back and in her head.
The woman died as a result of her injuries. Her identify is being withheld, pending notification of family members.
Green was taken to the Radcliff Police Department, where she was charged with murder. She is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.
