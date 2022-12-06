Experience by Roger Ho for Railbird 2021 RH208596.jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Railbird Festival announced its 2023 lineup Tuesday, headlined by Zach Bryan and Tyler Childers.

Weezer, Marcus Mumford, Sheryl Crow, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and Whiskey Myers are also on the card.

The festival is June 3-4 at Red Mile in Lexington. This will be the first time the festival is held there after taking a pause last year to move from its former home at Keeneland.

Presale begins Thursday. To sign up, click here.

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags