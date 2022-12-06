LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Railbird Festival announced its 2023 lineup Tuesday, headlined by Zach Bryan and Tyler Childers.
Weezer, Marcus Mumford, Sheryl Crow, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and Whiskey Myers are also on the card.
Your #RailbirdFest 2023 Lineup has arrived! 🎉 We can’t wait to bring the Kentucky spirit to The Infield at Red Mile with @zachlanebryan, @TTChilders, @weezer and more. pic.twitter.com/95cWIG11mV— Railbird Festival (@RailbirdFest) December 6, 2022
The festival is June 3-4 at Red Mile in Lexington. This will be the first time the festival is held there after taking a pause last year to move from its former home at Keeneland.
Presale begins Thursday. To sign up, click here.
