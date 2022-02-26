LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new type of home was unveiled in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood.
There are now six fully operational Re-Nu Container Homes on the corner of Jefferson and Wenzel streets. Two units are furnished Airbnbs and the rest are available for rent.
The one-bedroom units are made from old shipping containers. It costs around $1,200 a month.
The property owners say they felt recycling and repurposing the containers is a "green" way to build, and matches the nearby NuLu area well.
"It's just sort of an eclectic area, you've got our really old brick, camel-back houses, and you've got the retail and even manufacturing down here, so we thought we'd fight right in," Loren Prizant, property owner, said.
"To see this type of creative approach to housing, to re-use containers," Mayor Greg Fischer said. "And when you go inside of them, you'll see what super high-quality construction they are, it's something we were really looking forward to having in our city."
People interested in renting any of the units can find the listings on Zillow or Apartments.com.
