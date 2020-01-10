NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Several new bars and restaurants will soon open in downtown New Albany.
Rec Bar will open on Pearl Street with around 200 throwback games like Frogger, Donkey Kong and pinball.
It’s a blast from the past, General Manager Michael Wrege said.
“If Dave & Buster's existed in 1986, it might be what we have here — some of the games you grew up playing when you went to Pizza Hut back in the day," Wrege said.
Rec Bar, which started across the bridge in Jeffersontown, plans to open on Feb. 3, serving pub grub and craft beer.
“We really hoped to be open in the fall, but this building had been vacant for some time, and it threw some curve balls, but we are confident in the Feb. 3 opening,” Wrege said.
Around the corner from Rec Bar, Louisville's Monnik Beer Company is opening on Bank Street. There's no word yet on its opening date.
Back on Pearl Street, Board and You is expanding its catering service to a bistro and wine bar.
“People love their meat and cheese, that's for sure,” Owner Zack Flanagan said. “One piece downtown New Albany is kind of missing right now is the wine offering in this area. So we are working with two sommeliers to create an awesome custom wine menu.”
The business has exploded in the last nine months, reaching Instagram fame.
“We've got about 17,000 followers on Instagram,” Flanagan said.
It will eventually expand to Indianapolis, Cincinnati and Lexington, but for now, it's focused on helping to put New Albany's culinary scene on the map.
Board and You plans to open in May.
