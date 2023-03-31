LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Recruitment is a top priority for many.
"The adventures that are out there, everyday I have a new sunset," said truck driver Ronald P. Brogan.
Brogan has been a licensed driver since 1984, and was taught by a neighbor. He has logged over one million miles as a driver, and his semi-trailer shows his hard work has paid off.
Honoring his favorite NFL team, the Buffalo Bills, his custom-built trailer features a fireplace, hot tub and kitchenette. He said he's living his dream everyday.
"America's got some great, great land to drive through and see and a lot of people to meet," Brogan said.
Brogan said hard park pays off in the trucking industry.
That sentiment is shared by others, including Beelman Truck Company, based out of St. Louis.
"You make really good money, a hardworking, good work ethic, in the truck industry you make good money," said Tyler Carlton, with Beelman. "Beelman drivers, they easily make over $100,000 a year."
The Bureau of Labor Statistics projected in 2021, nearly 240,000 truck driver openings each year, over the course of the decade. The agency predicts the reason for openings is due to people leaving for other industries.
"Employment of heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers is projected to grow 4% from 2021 to 2031, about as fast as the average for all occupations," according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics website.
"Lot of people want local work, they want to go home everyday, they want a nine to five job. Trucking is not a nine to five job," Carlton said. "Trucking is very difficult, long hours, weekends, you're away from your family."
But drivers like Brogan preach, it's all worth it.
"I'm living the dream," Brogan said.
