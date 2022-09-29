LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The American Red Cross Kentucky Region is mobilizing to help with disaster recovery in Florida.
Before Hurricane Ian made landfall, the ARC was organizing resources and volunteers to bring comfort and support to those impacted by the storm. The organization mobilized 83 truckloads of additional cots, blankets and comfort kits, along with tens of thousands of relief supplies, to be prepared to help as many as 60,000 people. Emergency response vehicles were also pre-positioned across the state.
In the hours after the hurricane moved through Florida, the ARC was helping 33,000 people who sought refuge in approximately 260 evacuation shelters. More than 700 trained Red Cross disaster workers on the ground and hundreds more are on the way. The Red Cross Kentucky Region has seven volunteers deployed to Florida who are assisting with sheltering and mass care. More volunteers are on standby.
Once immediate needs are met and conditions improve, the response will expand and evacuation centers will transition to emergency shelters.
The work is just beginning to help residents of Florida recover from Hurricane Ian. The American Red Cross will continue to help in the weeks and months ahead with the help of donations from across the U.S.
To help people affected by Hurricane Ian, visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or text the word IAN to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
