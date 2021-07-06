LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's Red River Gorge sees dozens of rescues each summer, and this year may be worse than recent past.
The Gorge spans four counties and sees more than 100,000 visitors every year.
David Fifer has been helping on those rescues for years. He founded Red Star, the only wilderness EMS unit in the gorge.
Fifer said this year, he's noticed an increase in those calls for help.
"There's probably about 60 rescues a year, sometimes more, sometimes a lot less," he said. "But that's a pretty consistent number for the search and rescue teams down here."
Injuries at the Gorge include falls, broken ankles, legs and heat exhaustion.
