LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A protest gathered outside the Louisville Free Public Library in downtown Louisville Saturday afternoon.
The American Family Association and local pastors organized a protest over the library's Drag Queen Story Hour event.
Community members dress in drag to read to the kids and families who chose to attend.
The religious groups in attendance were asking the library not to allow children to be exposed to a particular lifestyle.
"We have our constitutional right to believe in the bible as the word of God is our religious freedom, and we're here to exercise that," Pastor Jerry Stephenson, with the Midwest Church of Christ, said.
Counter-protesters, who showed up in support of the event, say it teaches kids to be comfortable in their own skin.
"We don't believe it's denouncing Christianity," Maggie Carnes, with the Fairness Campaign, said. "We believe it is encouraging people to be themselves and letting children know that it's ok to be who they are."
LMPD officers were also in attendance, along with barricades. The protest remained peaceful while WDRB's crew was there.
