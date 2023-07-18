LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A special procession on Interstate 65 in Kentucky honored a World War II veteran on Tuesday.
The remains of Seaman First Class Elmer Patterson Lawrence came back from Hawaii to be buried in Railton, Kentucky, this weekend.
Firetrucks sat on overpasses as the procession made its way to a funeral home near Glasgow.
Lawrence died during the attack on Pearl Harbor, Dec. 7, 1941. He was aboard the USS Oklahoma when it was hit by Japanese torpedoes.
His family lives in the Brandenburg area.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.