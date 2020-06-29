LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Drivers who need a break while driving on Interstate 65 through Kentucky can now stop in Bullitt County.
The rest area reopened Monday morning. While indoor restrooms are now open, the lobby and other parts of the facility will stay closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The rest area had closed in December for renovations including updated bathrooms, new flooring, doors and windows.
It was set to reopen June 22, but that reopening was delayed for a final inspection and more cleaning.
