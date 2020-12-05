LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Slugger Field didn't host any Louisville Bats baseball this year, but work was definitely going on behind the scenes.
The Bats on Saturday hosted their first holiday open house at the ballpark.
Renovations to Slugger Field started in February, and the cancelation of the minor league season due to the pandemic allowed construction to move faster than expected.
People used the open house as an opportunity to check out the changes to Slugger Field and also contribute to an equipment drive the Bats organized with Humana, the Louisville Sports Commission and Dick's Sporting Goods.
All of the equipment collected during the drive will go to young baseball and softball players throughout the city.
"So many times we see disadvantaged youth that just don't have the proper equipment to play baseball or youth softball," said Greg Galiette, the Bats' executive vice president. "We want to try and enhance and help them so that they do have interest to continue with the sport — that equipment is not the major reason why they stop."
The open house, which is free to attend, continues from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
