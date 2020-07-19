CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A baby bear was spotted in Clarksville Saturday night by a local business owner.
Nikki Ortenese, one of the owners of Concrete Jungle, provided WDRB News with a video from Saturday night. She says the police showed up and found some bear hair near where the little black bear was standing.
An Indiana Department of National Resources (DNR) spokesman says they have not received any calls about the bear, but if you see it, you should call them.
The Indiana DNR says do not feed the bear or attempt to pick it up.
