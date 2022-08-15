LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some residents in one Louisville neighborhood want to settle the dust surrounding the construction of a concrete plant they say will ruin their air quality.
Construction is underway a concrete plant on Aiken Road, but across the street is a neighborhood where many people are trying to put a stop to that construction.
"We spend a lot of time outside, so the air quality is definitely a concern," said Lake Forest resident Joseph Nance.
"There's a lot of studies that show it's really detrimental to lung health," neighbor Grant Biery said.
Down the street from the concrete plant is Stopher Elementary school and St. Mary's Center, which serves people with intellectual disabilities. Across the street is a church.
"There is constant trucks zooming up and down Aiken, it's already deteriorated," Biery said.
The concrete site fits the current zoning ordinance, M3, meant for heavy industrial. The applicant for the project, Damon Garrett with Sunshine Builders, plans to add a turn lane on Aiken Road for trucks turning onto the site, and improve sidewalks. Development plans also include trees along the front perimeter and a water facility site to help contain floating dust.
The plan unanimously passed the Metro Development Review Committee.
"It seems like things were very quiet, never really had an opportunity to engage in the process to voice any concerns we might have," said Damon Amlung.
Committee member Jeff Brown commented on the lack of participants from the Lake Forest area during the committee's March 2 meeting.
"I'm a little surprised I don't think there's anybody speaking in opposition, but I'm surprised the Lake Forest neighborhood didn't have concerns with fugitive dust," Brown said.
In an attempt to pump the brakes on the site, residents are looking to the Metro Air Pollution Control Board.
"The APCD, which is the air permit, we're going to try our hardest to get that blocked or demand a public hearing, because it sounds like some of the EPA guidelines are not as strict as they should be especially with how close it is to residential," Biery said.
Neighbors have also reached out to Jefferson County Public Schools to express their concerns about the concrete site being less than a mile away from Stopher Elementary.
A meeting with the area's Metro councilperson, Anthony Piagentini, will be held Thursday, Aug. 18 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the concrete plant.
