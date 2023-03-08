Paige and Maitlin are employees of the Arcadia Senior Living Facility in Bowling Green, Ky. They are behind the viral video of Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show that caught the attention of both Rihanna and Jay-Z. (Image courtesy Arcadia Senior Living Facility on Facebook).
Residents of the Arcadia Senior Living Facility in Bowling Green, Ky. received roses from Rihanna after they went viral with their version of Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show. (Image courtesy Arcadia Senior Living Facility on Facebook).
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of senior citizens in western Kentucky is getting some love from Jay-Z and Rihanna.
The residents of the Arcadia Senior Living Facility are viral sensations after recreating part of Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show. The video has more than 3.5 million likes on TikTok. The social media post said "Our halftime show > Rihanna's halftime show."
The video posted Feb. 22 shows a group of ladies dressed in white and dancing to "Rude Boy." They step back to reveal one of the residents dressed in red lip syncing to the track.
At the end of February, the facility received a huge bouquet of red roses along with a note from Jay-Z that said "We love the Tik Tok here at Roc Nation. Jay-Z." They posted on social media saying "Even JAY-Z giving us some love!! #TikTokStars."
Then on March 4, the facility posted a gorgeous bouquet of white roses sent from Rihanna. The card said "You ladies dance was amazing. Love Roc Nation. Rihanna." The facility posted "The moment we've hoped for, Rihanna has delivered! #TikTokStars Roc Nation."
Since the video went viral, stories have appeared on national networks and people magazine. Earlier this week, Arcadia posted a photo of two smiling employees with vases of red roses. The post read: "Introducing....The brains, beauty and talent behind the dancing sensation of the viral tiktok video that is sweeping the nation and even crossed "the pond." Great job Paige and Maitlin!"
IMAGES | Kentucky senior living facility receives roses from Rihanna and Jay-Z
