LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The National Street Rod Association (NSRA) rides back into Louisville this week.
The event at the Kentucky Exposition Center starts Aug. 4. There will be restricted access and road closures from Thursday to Sunday, according Louisville Metro Police.
From 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday through Sunday, there will be restricted traffic on Phillips Lane from Monarch Drive to Crittenden Drive. Only residents, guests or permitted vehicles will be allowed.
No stopping at any time is allowed on Phillips Lane from Preston Highway to Crittenden Drive, Monarch Drive from Phillips Lane to Manning Road, James Road from Phillips Lane to its terminus, Emberson Avenue from Phillips Lane to its terminus, and Crittenden Drive from Cheyenne Avenue to Gate 3.
