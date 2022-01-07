LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Road conditions across Louisville and central Kentucky quickly improved Friday thanks to sunshine and snow crews, but bitter cold temperatures mean slick roads until a weekend warm-up.
A winter storm moved through Kentucky and southern Indiana on Thursday. The National Weather Service official snow totals ranged from a dusting near Seymour, Indiana, to closer to 8 inches in Bardstown and Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
Louisville received about 2 inches of snow, but drivers across the area complained about the icy roads. According to a release from Louisville Public Works, the Metro Snow Team worked through the night to apply a rock salt-calcium chloride mix and plow roadways. By midday, most major roads were in good shape. Neighborhood and secondary streets remained snow covered.
In Elizabethtown, crews worked to plow the heavy snow from interstates and major roadways, but with temperatures still well below freezing, drivers are still facing hazardous driving conditions on secondary roadways.
Sidewalks across the area are mostly covered in a sheet of ice, making even a walk to the mailbox treacherous.
Much of the snow could be gone soon. The weekend forecast calls for highs in the 40s on Saturday and Sunday with a chance for rain.
