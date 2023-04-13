LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new robot is helping doctors at Baptist Health Floyd spot lung cancer.
The "Ion" robot, on display in the hospital's lobby Thursday, is used to perform bronchoscopies and allow doctors to find small lung cancers in the most treatable stages.
Doctors operate the robot while a patient is under anesthesia.
"The key for this robot is early detection," said Chelsea Robbeloth, the endoscopy nurse manager. "We're gonna catch nodules earlier than we've ever caught them before, and Baptist Floyd is actually the first in the system to go live with this robot."
Doctors said the longer lung cancer sits in the body, the more deadly it is. So the earlier the diagnosis, the sooner doctors can start treatment, giving patients the best chance.
