LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Colorful crosswalk art has been popping up around downtown Louisville.
Local artists are designing and painting crosswalks around downtown. The crosswalks at Fourth Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard were completed on Monday.
Thanks to the success of our pilot project for the Community Crosswalk Program, we're expanding the program citywide to create even more opportunities for artists to show their work & help keep residents safe. Learn more about how to get involved here: https://t.co/KjLpks1ghf pic.twitter.com/EvMnpKBcEk— Mayor Craig Greenberg (@LouisvilleMayor) May 1, 2023
Mayor Craig Greenberg said other cities have reported 50% drop in crashes in intersections featuring art.
"This allows local artists to install vibrant, artistically designed crosswalks that showcase Louisville's art and cultural scene and also improve safety conditions for pedestrians and cars alike," Greenberg said.
The city is now opening up the Community Crosswalks program to more artists in hopes of expanding the program outside of downtown.
