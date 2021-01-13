LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Green District, a Louisville-based restaurant specializing in healthy chopped salads, is adding another location.
With two restaurants located in downtown Louisville and St. Matthews, Green District is expanding to a third location in Middletown, which will open next month.
"We're a new company, and we are going to be rapidly growing in the Louisville market," said Autumn Laird, training and culture coordinator for Green District.
After opening three years ago with an intention of serving only fresh ingredients and homemade dressings, Green District's expansion creates additional employment opportunity.
Green District is hosting in-person hiring events Jan. 13 and Saturday, Jan. 16, at its St. Matthews location on Breckenridge Lane.
"We are hiring for all positions from hourly, part-time, full-time and management positions," Laird said.
The restaurant plans to expand to Indianapolis, Nashville and Cincinnati by the end of the year.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.