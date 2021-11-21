LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A small southern Indiana town received a taste of Hollywood on Sunday, all based on a famous television show.
The Ross Theater hosted a screening of the new film "Mayberry Man."
It's about an arrogant movie star who's sentenced by a small town judge to attend a week long Andy Griffith festival.
Some actors and actresses of the film also made an appearance, including the beloved dog Dixie. Even though the movie doesn't take place in Scottsburg, some of the background actors are from there.
Producers knew Scottsburg would be a great place for a screening.
"I think now more than ever people need to bring back that community and just the love that you can have for one another," actor Joel Alvarado said.
The movie can be watched on Amazon Prime Video or in select theaters.
