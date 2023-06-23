SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- The fictional town of Mayberry — where America got to know Sheriff Andy Griffith, Deputy Barney Fife and Gomer Pyle — is in southern Indiana this weekend.
The celebration will feature a few original cast members from the show, as well as the daughters of Andy Griffith and Don Knotts, along with trivia, food booths, a car show and more.
"It’s just so fun that the legacy continues," said Dixie Griffith, Andy Griffith's daughter.
It's the newest Mayberry-themed festival to be held in Indiana. Several fun activities are planned, including a VIP meet & greet dinner, a parade, a car show, variety shows headlined by the nationally-recognized Mayberry Tribute Artists, a free screening of Mayberry Man the Movie and much more.
"It really is like you’re back in the 60s, you know? Life is simple. People love each other and look out for each other. I think people long for that," said Dreama Denver, the widow of Bob Denver, who is known for his role on Gilligan's Island as well as appearances on the Andy Griffith Show.
The reason Mayberry is coming to Scottsburg this weekend is thanks to a longtime tribute actor from Scottsburg, who plays the role of Mayor Pike: Eric Lowry.
The Mayberry Mayor asked Scottsburg's real-life mayor to get the show in town.
"He said, 'Mayor, what about Scottsburg opening up its arms?' And I said, 'By all means, let’s do that,'" said Scottsburg Mayor Terry Amick.
As Mayberry Comes to Scottsburg, it reveals how each of our small towns cherish our own Andys, Barneys, Gomers, and Goobers.
"It’s just one big wonderful Mayberry family, and being in Scottsburg with the inaugural year, it’s like wow this is so exciting!" Griffith said.
Most of it is happening in the Courthouse Square Historic District.
