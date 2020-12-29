LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The panel that interviewed candidates for Louisville’s police chief position was united behind one person for the job, said committee member David James, the Metro Council president.
James said the eight-person group’s unanimous recommendation was sent to Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, along with the list of finalists.
Fischer told the Louisville Forum earlier this month that he expected to name a new Louisville Metro Police Department chief around January 1. Fischer spokeswoman Jean Porter wasn’t able to say when the announcement would be made.
More than 20 people applied for the position that opened up when Fischer fired former Chief Steve Conrad in June after officers failed to use their body cameras during the fatal shooting of David McAtee, a popular barbecue chef, amid protests over the death of Breonna Taylor.
Besides James, the eight-person panel includes Jessica Green, chair of the council’s public safety committee; James Peden, the public safety committee’s co-chair; Metro government public safety chief Amy Hess; other city officials; and Rangeland Elementary School teacher Sharon VanCleave, the group’s only private citizen.
The search panel’s members signed non-disclosure agreements, the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting first revealed this month. The names of the finalists aren’t being made public, Porter told KyCIR, in an effort to protect the candidates’ reputations and credibility.
The search also was led by the Police Executive Research Forum, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit organization.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.