LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Technology could help prevent some types of crime in Louisville.
Ben Shaw, owner and president of Shaw Secure Solutions, is working with private companies to set up security camera units at properties and construction sites.
"We have a unit that's actually scheduled to go out today or tomorrow," he said.
The camera units are from a national company called LiveView Technologies (LVT). Shaw said he has around 35-40 of the camera units in use across Louisville and estimates LVT has thousands across the country.
"We're watching for any kind of crime; vandalism, theft of the property or trespassing in general," Shaw said.
Shaw said the cameras act as 24/7 security guards at the locations his company is hired to monitor. He said operators can keep an eye on the cameras from the office and check for any alerts.
"I can put one of these units out there, and you get 24-hour coverage," he said. "It never goes to sleep. I never have to worry about it. It's always recording, and it's cheaper than having that traditional security officer out there."
As far as privacy, Shaw said the cameras are focused on what's called an "intrusion zone" around each property, and alerts will only go off if someone gets too close.
"We're not video-taping individuals walking down the street or anything else," Shaw said. "We're basically watching that property."
Metro Council President David James said he thinks it's a great idea for businesses.
"We're 300 police officers short, and so that means our crime is increasing," he said. "Ultimately, I hope the cameras work and that crime is deterred and we are able to hire police officers to fill the ranks of the 300 that are missing."
Shaw said at times, Louisville Metro Police has been called to respond to what is seen on the security footage. He said the private companies that are requesting his security services hope the cameras will cut down on crimes like trespassing, vandalism and theft.
