LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Sellersburg man is accused of fatally shooting his wife inside their home in front of their child and the child's friend on Friday night.
The child, who is 11 years old, called 911 while her father, Mac Lewis, was allegedly still firing shots throughout their home, according to Clark County Sheriffs Office spokesperson Scottie Maples. That's not far from Indiana State Road 60.
Police then responded to the home in the 11000 block of Forest Hill Circle, where they found Mac Lewis' wife, Elizabeth Lewis, dead from "multiple gunshot wounds."
Inside the home, police said "multiple gunshots were found throughout several rooms." Their child, and her 10-year-old friend, were close to the mother during the shooting.
While Clark County deputies were at the home, the Sellersburg Police Department found Mac Lewis driving on State Road 60. That's where he was pulled over, and charged with murder, attempted murder and criminal recklessness with a firearm.
Indiana State Police was also at the scene of the home to collect evidence.
Mac Lewis is scheduled to appear in Clark County Circuit Court on Monday.
