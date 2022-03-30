LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities say no one was injured after a semi truck accident spilled several empty bottles of Bud Light Platinum onto I-65 in Hardin County Wednesday morning, causing traffic backups.
One lane is open as of 11:05 a.m. It happened at mile marker 96, about four miles north of Elizabethtown. This is between E-Town and the Joe Prather Highway.
According to a Facebook post by the Hardin County Government, the accident was expected to shut down this part of the highway for 3-4 hours.
Images shared in the Facebook post appear to show a mangled trailer with several boxes spilled out all over the side of the road. One of the containers in the images appeared to read "Bud Light Platinum."
It's unknown what caused the accident.
This story may be updated.
