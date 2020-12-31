LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders singled out Kentucky Wednesday in his push for higher stimulus checks, saying some Kentucky residents need the money more than anyone else.
"And let me just make it clear for the Majority Leader that 10 out of the poorest 25 counties in the United States of America are located in Kentucky," Sanders said on the Senate floor. "So many of my colleagues -- so maybe my colleague, the Majority Leader, might want to get on the phone and start talking to the working families in Kentucky and find out how they feel about the need for immediate help in terms of a $2,000 check per adult."
Sanders directed those comments at Kentucky U.S. Sen. and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
McConnell blocked an immediate vote on the increased payments of $2,000 for eligible Americans.
President Donald Trump and many democrats in congress want to raise the stimulus payments from $600 to $2,000.
It's not likely a vote will happen on the measure.
