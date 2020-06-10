LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Casino fans are about to hit the jackpot: Caesars Southern Indiana, Belterra Casino and French Lick Resort have all announced plans to reopen Monday.
Caesars and French Lick will open their doors at 6 a.m. June 15. They haven't released details yet on safety measures, but other casinos have encouraged guests to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Belterra will welcome people back at 11 a.m. Employees will be required to wear masks and complete temperature checks. There will be capacity limits on the casino floors, and hand sanitizer dispensers are available throughout the property.
