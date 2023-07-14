LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Irate families filled a Louisville cemetery Friday saying the mementos on their loved one's graves were trashed.
Discarded flags, pebbles, fencing, flowers, and more were scattered between several Green Meadows Memorial Cemetery graves.
"She had a fence around it," Candy Linear, who was visiting her daughter, said.
Linear's daughter, Nylah, died in a drive-by shooting 2 years ago.
"I can wholeheartedly tell you I didn't ask for this," Linear said.
Linear said the family just added about $300 dollars worth of new mementos to Nylah's grave for what would've been her 18th birthday.
"Her father had placed some shoes inside of the white picket fence. It was like another light and it was like a banner that has been there since I could have that that was kind of my marker. And now, it's gone," Linear said.
Less than 24-hours ago, on Thursday, Linear said Nylah's grave hadn't been touched.
It's a similar story for several families at Green Meadows Cemetery, who also found grass clipping and piles of trashed mementos.
"It's a lot of people out here. I can't even name them all," Courtney Hines, who was visiting her niece, said. "It's just a lot of disrespect at Green Meadows."
As word spread quickly on social media and live videos showed dumpsters full, a crowd at the cemetery began to grow.
Avery Brown swung by to check on a family member's gave and left feeling grateful. Her grandmother's resting place was left untouched.
"I don't think it's right. People put those things out for a reason and people pay for those things. And kind of disrespectful if you ask me," Brown said.
At the entrance of the cemetery, two signs say "no artificial flowers on the ground during mowing season." However, many families said staff took their belongings with no notice.
"It's just like heartless," Hines said. "Do you all really have compassion or are you all just about the money?"
Meanwhile, mothers, aunts and brothers are left to grieve, again.
"This is supposed to be the final resting place," Linear said.
WDRB reached out to Green Meadows Cemetery Friday afternoon, but have not heard back.
