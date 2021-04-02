LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LG&E and KU's natural lawn mowers have returned to the E.W. Brown Solar Facility in Mercer County.
Last year, the 50-acre solar site added a pollinator habitat and a flock of more than two dozen sheep.
The flock of sheep, from Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill, returned in March to manage the vegetation around the solar panels. The sheep graze around 10 acres of the site.
This year, LG&E added an online camera to give viewers the chance to view sheep grazing during the spring and summer months.
"The launch of our new sheep cam provides another look at our work to preserve and incorporate nature and sustainable efforts across our business," Aron Patrick, LG&E and KU manager of Technology Research and Analysis, said in a news release. "We hope they get just as much joy out of watching the sheep as we've gotten out of working to plan this project."
The flock of sheep is expected to grow, becoming large enough to maintain the entire solar farm property according to the news release. The sheep are cared for by a farm manager from Shaker Village.
The utilities company launched "EweTube" channel, a live feed of the energy plant in Mercer County.
To watch the sheep at the solar facility, click here.
